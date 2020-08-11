Not just for tomboys (and their parents): Kids and gender roles

By Jessica DuLong, CNN

Updated 4:33 AM ET, Tue August 11, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In Kate T. Parker&#39;s new book, &quot;Strong is the New Pretty: A Celebration of Girls Being Themselves,&quot; girls share what makes them feel strong. &quot;When my mom showed me this shot, it made me believe I could be as tough as I look,&quot; said Parker&#39;s daughter Ella, then 9, of the image on the cover. She was scared the night before her first triathlon when her mom took the photo.
Photos: Proving 'Strong is the New Pretty'
In Kate T. Parker's new book, "Strong is the New Pretty: A Celebration of Girls Being Themselves," girls share what makes them feel strong. "When my mom showed me this shot, it made me believe I could be as tough as I look," said Parker's daughter Ella, then 9, of the image on the cover. She was scared the night before her first triathlon when her mom took the photo.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Olivia J., 9: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;We are undefeated and plan on staying that way.&quot;
Photos: Proving 'Strong is the New Pretty'
Olivia J., 9: "We are undefeated and plan on staying that way."
Hide Caption
2 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Maddie, 7: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;I never met a female firefighter before. Now, I know it&#39;s possible to be one.&quot;
Photos: Proving 'Strong is the New Pretty'
Maddie, 7: "I never met a female firefighter before. Now, I know it's possible to be one."
Hide Caption
3 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Sabrina, 6: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;I love water polo, and I can lift just one eyebrow, and I speak Farsi and play tennis, and I can make people laugh by making funny faces.&quot;
Photos: Proving 'Strong is the New Pretty'
Sabrina, 6: "I love water polo, and I can lift just one eyebrow, and I speak Farsi and play tennis, and I can make people laugh by making funny faces."
Hide Caption
4 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Syd, 8: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;I tried to bulldoze my little brother, but my mom said no.&quot;
Photos: Proving 'Strong is the New Pretty'
Syd, 8: "I tried to bulldoze my little brother, but my mom said no."
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Abigail, 17: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;When I am in the air, I feel like I am flying. At the end of a jump, my mind is completely clear.&quot;
Photos: Proving 'Strong is the New Pretty'
Abigail, 17: "When I am in the air, I feel like I am flying. At the end of a jump, my mind is completely clear."
Hide Caption
6 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Rachel, 11: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;In wrestling, girls have an advantage. The guys think less of you until you are face-to-face with them!&quot;
Photos: Proving 'Strong is the New Pretty'
Rachel, 11: "In wrestling, girls have an advantage. The guys think less of you until you are face-to-face with them!"
Hide Caption
7 of 10