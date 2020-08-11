Putin says Russia has approved 'world first' Covid-19 vaccine. But questions over its safety remain

Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the approval of a coronavirus vaccine for use on Tuesday, claiming it as a "world first," amid continued concern and unanswered questions over its safety and effectiveness.

"A vaccine against coronavirus has been registered for the first time in the world this morning," Putin said on state TV. "I know that it works quite effectively, it forms a stable immunity."

"I hope our foreign colleagues' work will move as well, and a lot of products will appear on an international market that could be used."

The vaccine -- developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute -- has been named Sputnik-V. The name is a reference to the surprise 1957 launch of the world's first satellite by the Soviet Union.

The treatment is yet to go through crucial Phase 3 trials where it would be administered to thousands of people.