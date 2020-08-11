Corpse hidden for 30 years found during renovation of $41.2 million French mansion

Paris (CNN) French authorities have opened a murder investigation after a 30-year-old corpse was found in a basement during renovations of a Parisian mansion that sold for 35.1 million euros (about $41.2 million).

The property, located in Paris' exclusive central 7th district, comes complete with an interior courtyard and private gardens.

"Historically, it is an important building. Many people lived there, including poet François Coppée," Sabine Lebreton, the vice-president of Association pour la Sauvegarde du Site de la Rue Oudinot, a local association dedicated to preserving the neighborhood, told CNN.

"It's also about what the place says," she said. "In the back, there is a huge garden, you can imagine the receptions and social functions... It's of another century."

Abandoned since the mid-18th century, the lavish building sold for 35.1 million euros (about $41.2 million) in January.

