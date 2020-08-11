A woman is stunned when her new driver's license came back with a picture of an empty chair

(CNN) Driver's license photos are the worst, but one Tennessee woman is laughing after a clerical error left her with a picture of an empty chair.

"I was with my Mom and we were going to eat lunch and I said, 'You need to see this, this isn't right,'" Jade Dodd told CNN affiliate WKRN

Dodd had recently renewed her license in Hickman County and when it came in the mail on Thursday, she was surprised to find that in place of her picture ID there was a photo of an empty chair.

"The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like 'hey, I need my license fixed,'" Dodd said.

"Then, she looked it up in the system and goes, 'Oh, I need my manager for this.'"

Read More