Gulping in fresh air in the great outdoors. Plenty of room to practice social distancing. An often solitary sport Herbert Hoover once described as a chance to “return to the fine simplicity of our forefathers.” And maybe most notable of all, an opportunity to get the heck away from your house.

Fishing, it turns out, is seeing a rise in popularity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Besides its mental health benefits (a report from the nonprofit Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation finds “relaxing and unwinding” is the top experience folks associate with the pastime), pop the word “fishing” into Google Trends and you’ll see “fishing poles near me” is up 120%.

Whether your ideal fishing experience means taking a boat out on the water, claiming a perfect perch alongside a lake or pond or seeking out some respite on the river, fishing is booming during the pandemic. Ready to get, er, hooked? Make sure you purchase a fishing license, then heed some advice from three pro anglers on what to look for before buying a rod.

Best fishing rods and poles

Steve Miller, Bass Pro Shops fishing merchant, says the most important thing to consider when purchasing a new rod is the type of fishing you’re planning to do.

“Whether you are fishing for bass, panfish, catfish or saltwater fish, getting a rod that will match the application will make your trip more enjoyable,” he says. “For example, you wouldn’t want to take an ultralight trout fishing pole to the ocean — it just wouldn’t be strong enough.”

Unsure if you’re looking for light, medium or heavy action (fishing speak for how much weight the rod can handle)? Miller says working with a local outfitter or tackle store is a great way to get the right rod for the right fishing situation. But, in general, he suggests a 6-foot-6-inch to 7-foot medium or medium-heavy action casting rod and a 6-foot-6-inch to 7-foot medium action spinning rod as great places to start for many fishing adventures.

Bass Pro Shops Whuppin’ Stick Spinning Rod (starting at $19.99; basspro.com)

Bass Pro Shops Whuppin' Stick Spinning Rod PHOTO: Bass Pro

MIller says this durable, affordable beginner rod is his favorite. “The strength of the rod is in the way the rod is built with a triple-bonded hybrid blank with both carbon and e-glass for strength and flexibility,” he says. “They also come in a wide range of sizes and actions, from 5-foot-6-inch ultralight to 7-foot heavy, providing a size for almost any fishing style.”

Fuji Aluminum Oxide Casting Guide Set ($7.49; basspro.com)

Fuji Aluminum Oxide Casting Guide Set PHOTO: Bass Pro

Freshwater anglers looking to upgrade their rods, according to Miller, should opt for a rod built with a high-quality graphite and the best guides. “Name-brand guides like Fuji will really give an angler a competitive edge over the fish,” he says. “The better the graphite or rod material the more sensitive the rod will be, allowing anglers to better detect subtle bites. A quality guide will give the fishing line a super smooth surface to prevent line fraying or line breakage when fighting a lunker.”

Saltwater rods

Meanwhile, saltwater rods, Miller adds, will likely be a blend of quality graphite and fiberglass for more durability, as saltwater fish grow bigger and stronger than freshwater species and put more stress on the rod.

Shimano Teramar Southeast Spinning Rod (starting at $119.99; basspro.com)

Shimano Teramar Southeast Spinning Rod PHOTO: Bass Pro

A saltwater rod that’s lightweight but with superior strength, the Teramar Southeast features Fuji guides, a Fuji reel seat and cork handles with a hook keeper. One reviewer calls this rod “a beast,” while others give it 5 stars for its ability to catch trout, flounder, snook, tarpon, redfish and more.

“Big game salt rods generally have fiberglass construction for ultimate strength when fighting trophy game fish,” Miller says. “In both cases for saltwater, a quality guide on the rod is important to ensure smooth and consistent line flow, especially with the increased popularity of braided fishing lines that put additional pressure or strain on the rod.”

Winn Grip Straight Sleeves ($9.99; basspro.com)

Winn Grip Straight Sleeves PHOTO: Bass Pro

Miller says Winn Grips, slide-on sleeves that stop slippage, continue to be a popular material for rod handles, while guides on rods have continued to get smaller and more streamlined.

“Higher-end rods are getting stronger while still being extremely lightweight, with rod builders using new technology like carbon wrapping, layering and micro resins in their products,” he says. “The quality of rods continues to improve every year at every price point, giving the fisherman more value for their dollar.”

Johnny Morris CarbonLite 2.0 Casting Rod ($119.99; basspro.com)