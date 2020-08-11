Once seen as simply a fisherman’s hat used to protect from sun and other elements, the bucket hat is officially a summer 2020 staple.

Seen on both runway models and countless influencers alike, bucket hats can come any number of ways: fuzzy, camo, canvas, weather-resistant and even from a high-end designer. And frankly, when we venture outdoors now, we like the idea of making a statement, whether that be with a bike shorts outfit or some cute summer sandals, and the bucket hat can do just that. Fun, versatile and offering ample sun protection, a bucket hat can also be cute for folks of all ages.

Below, we rounded up some of our most favorite bucket hats from the internet, for women, men and even babies.

Women’s bucket hats

Kangol Bermuda Bucket Hat ($59, originally $63; urbanoutfitters.com)

The original coveted Kangol model in a textured Bermuda material.

Nike Women’s Sportswear Retro Reversible Bucket Hat ($28; dickssportinggoods.com)

These come in a cool French terry fabrication and cheery stripes.

Adidas Originals Denim Bucket Hat ($30; urbanoutfitters.com)

Yep, this is now my family’s summer quarantine hat.

Mashiaoyi Unisex Print Reversible Bucket Hat ($13.89; amazon.com)

This one comes in this cherry print, among loads of others, and is utterly affordable.

Baja Bucket Cap ($42; athleta.com)

There’s a hidden interior pocket in this nylon one so the hat can pack into itself for whatever travel your future holds.

Madewell Reversible Short-Brimmed Bucket Hat ($19.99, originally $29.50; madewell.com)

An unassuming little one, we love the hidden leopard print.

Women’s H2Off Rain Bucket Hat, Print ($44.95; llbean.com)