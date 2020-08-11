Launched in 2019, Belei — a combination of the words “believe” and “beauty” — is Amazon’s in-house skincare line, and it’s designed to be effective and affordable (products are all priced under $40). Each dermatologist-tested product is sulfate-, paraben- and phthalates-free, and the focus with the line, much like The Ordinary’s stripped-down but effective products, is on delivering results.

If it’s time to switch up your skincare game as temperatures continue to heat up, four of Belei’s top-rated products are on sale right now with discounts up to 38% off. Read on for more about them, below.

Triple-Peptide Undereye Cream ($8.38, originally $11.97; amazon.com)

Triple-Peptide Undereye Cream PHOTO: Amazon

If you’ve been dealing with some sleepless nights, this eye cream is formulated with caffeine to reduce eye puffiness. Plus, it has ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid that help with smoothing out fine lines, too.

Oil-Free SPF 50 Moisturizing Sunscreen ($11.40, originally $18.36; amazon.com)

Oil-Free SPF 50 Moisturizing Sunscreen PHOTO: Amazon

No matter what the weather is like outside, SPF is an important part of any skincare routine. This everyday sunscreen delivers SPF 50 protection to guard against UVA and UVB rays and should be applied last in your morning routine.

Dark Spot Solution Serum ($13.20, originally $17.10; amazon.com)

Dark Spot Solution Serum PHOTO: Amazon

Designed for skin that’s prone to blemishes, this super-light serum helps diminish acne spots over time with the help of niacinamide and plankton extract. Use it twice a day — after cleansing but before moisturizing — for best results.

’Blemishes Be Gone’ Duo Skin Care Starter Kit ($24.50, originally $35; amazon.com)

'Blemishes Be Gone' Duo Skin Care Starter Kit PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re looking to switch up your whole routine — or it’s just time for a general restock of your skincare supplies — this Belei starter kit comes with two full-size Belei products: A spot treatment for blemishes and a dark-spot serum. Designed for acne-prone skin, this two-pack is a great intro to the brand’s affordable products.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.