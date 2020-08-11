Woman without mask allegedly pushed against wall by police in Australia

(CNN) Police in Australia have referred an arrest to its standards unit after footage emerged appearing to show a male officer pushing a woman up against a wall with his hands on her throat on Monday.

Police said in a statement that officers were patrolling on Wellington Street in Melbourne , Victoria state, about 5 p.m. (3 a.m. ET) when they saw a 21-year-old woman not wearing a face covering, which residents are currently required to wear while outside to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Police said they decided to arrest the woman after she failed to provide her name and address.

In video footage of the incident which is circulating online, the woman can be heard shouting "you're choking me."

"Get the f**k off me," the woman adds, repeatedly shouting at the male officer during the restraint.

