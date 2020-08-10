Who will Biden pick for vice president? The clock is ticking

This was excerpted from the August 10 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.
(CNN)It's about to happen. We think.
The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, spent his weekend edging toward a decision on his running mate, with his party's virtual convention looming next week.
Everyone who has spent weeks speculating on who Biden's pick for vice president might be, who is in the running and who is out doesn't really have a clue. If Biden has already settled on a name, he hasn't let on to anyone but that person or his deepest inner circle. And they're not talking either.
Choosing a vice presidential nominee is one of the most important choices a would-be President will make, as we wrote last week. And the vice president in a Biden administration might be especially influential. There are multiple candidates who fit his criteria of someone ready to be President, including the one thing we know for sure: that Biden will pick a woman.
So with the proviso that we will only know the identify of his number two when Biden makes it official, here are some possible candidates.
Kamala Harris
The California Senator has a winning personality, rapier debating skills (as Biden knows to his cost) and is a Democratic rising star. Her own misfiring presidential campaign however flattened her political trajectory somewhat, and her past as a prosecutor could be a gold mine for opposition researchers.
Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan's governor is in the throes of a battle against the pandemic, and might not want to walk away from her job. But that experience makes her ideally suited to give testimony to President Donald Trump's disastrous handling of the virus. She also won her job in a backlash against Trump in the same long-time Democratic state that he shockingly won in 2016.
Susan Rice
Rice would know exactly where the light switches are if she walks into the White House shortly after a Biden inauguration on January 20. (She was also the overwhelming favorite among Meanwhile readers who wrote with their VP picks last week.) As the former national security adviser in the Obama administration, Rice would also be a lightning rod. Expect Republicans to revive controversies and pseudo scandals over the Obama team's handling of the Russia investigation and Benghazi if she's the pick.
Elizabeth Warren
Biden could signal he plans an ambitious, liberal economic agenda to revive America post-coronavirus if he picks the Massachusetts senator. That would delight the Democratic Party's left flank — but offer a juicy target for Trump. Another risk to picking Warren: the Bay State's Republican governor would get to nominate a new senator.
Karen Bass
A couple of weeks ago, the California lawmaker was the talk of the town. Bass is a popular, smart potential pick, a political veteran who has done deals with Republicans and whose experience as the Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus could help drive up crucial African American turnout in big swing state cities like Philadelphia, Detroit and Charlotte. But Bass has faced a searing examination on past positions on issues like Cuba and Scientology, and may now be seen as a risk.
Tammy Duckworth
One reason why the Illinois senator is seen as a serious pick is because of the enemies she's made. Fox News's biggest star Tucker Carlson publicly attacked her patriotism recently, despite the fact she's already a national hero, having lost both legs when the Army helicopter she was piloting was attacked by insurgents in Iraq. Duckworth, the first senator to give birth while in office, is seen as center left and may be a good ideological fit with Biden.
Gina Raimondo
Rhode Island has weathered the pandemic well, and Gov. Raimondo's sharp television appearances highlighted her competence as an executive. But unless she's forged a strong bond with her fellow centrist Biden, she doesn't add ideological or geographic value to the ticket.
Val Demings
The Florida lawmaker was one of the impeachment managers charged with making the case against Trump earlier this year. She has endured a torrent of negative attention over her previous job as the chief of police in Orlando. Demings may appeal to Biden if he's looking for a candidate without much of a national political power base, who might already be mulling the 2024 nomination.