Former WWE wrestler James 'Kamala' Harris dies at 70

(CNN) Former WWE wrestler James Harris has died at age 70, according to a news release from the wrestling company.

Harris, who performed in the ring as Kamala, made his WWF debut in 1984, according to WWE's website

In a career that spanned more than two decades, Harris battled many of wrestling's superstars, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant, according to the release.

"He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006," the WWE said. His character, Kamala, was promoted as a 6-foot-7, 350-pound "Ugandan Giant."

A cause of death for Harris was not given.