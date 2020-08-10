She is the first American to get a new face twice

(CNN) Seven years ago, Carmen Tarleton received a face transplant, a decision she made after her estranged husband attacked her in 2007 with a bottle of lye, disfiguring her face beyond recognition. The transplant was a grueling, complex, surgical procedure -- one that ultimately proved unsuccessful.

But last month, Tarleton, a 52-year-old former nurse, chose to do it again, making her the first American and only the second person ever to undergo the procedure twice.

The surgery, which took place at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital in July, involved more than 45 clinicians over the span of approximately 20 hours, according to a hospital news release.

"That first face transplant served me very well," Tarleton, who is recovering from her home in New Hampshire, told CNN. "And when it started to fail I just knew from experience that a face transplant gives me the comfort and function I want and need on a daily level -- that I'm going to live a better life with a face transplant."

Now, she said, "all the pain I had in my failing face is gone." Since the operation, she said she's experiencing only "incisional and swelling" related pain.

