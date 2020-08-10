A baby is among 7 injured after car crashes into Mennonite horse and buggy

(CNN) A 7-month-old baby and six other people were taken to the hospital with various injuries after a car struck a Mennonite horse and buggy in the Finger Lakes region of New York state Sunday.

Jerusalem is about 50 miles southeast of Rochester.

The buggy ran off the road and "smashed" apart, sending all seven occupants into the ditch and field, the release said.

Two adults, a husband and wife, were transported with head injuries and a 7-year-old boy was transported in critical condition with multiple internal injuries. A 7-month-old baby also suffered internal injuries, according to the release.

