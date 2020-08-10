Hiker rescued 6,200 feet up mountain after 6 foot boulder rolled onto him

(CNN) A hiker was seriously injured on Sunday when a large boulder rolled onto him as he descended down a mountain in Washington, according to rescue teams.

The man, who wasn't named by officials, was hiking down the Iron Cap Mountain with a female friend Sunday evening, according to a press release from the Coast Guard. The mountain is located just west of Seattle in the Cascade Range.

The hikers were 6,200 feet up the mountain when a 6-foot-wide by 6-foot-tall boulder rolled onto the man leaving him with serious head and leg injuries, according to the release. The man was struggling to remain conscious after the accident, his friend told officials.

The female hiker, who is a nursing student, applied a tourniquet to the man's leg to control bleeding, according the report. She also climbed to higher ground to find cell service to call 911.

Due to the hiker's elevation, a helicopter crew from the Coast Guard in Oregon deployed to rescue them in coordination with King County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue. The Coast Guard team was able to successfully located and medevac the hikers to safety.

Read More