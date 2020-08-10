A doctor delivered a baby 25 years after delivering his mom in the same hospital

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Dr. Bryan Cox has delivered more than 5,000 babies in the last 33 years -- but one of them is extra special.

On March 23, 1995, Cox delivered Lauren Cortez at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Now 25 years and many babies later, Cox delivered Cortez' baby -- Logan James, born on July 26 weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

"One of the reasons I chose this job is because very few fields in medicine have so much happiness," Cox told CNN. "What made this with Lauren so wonderful is just how much I adore her and how much I adore her mother. I watched her when she was a baby, I saw her when she was 2 years old, and then I got see her throughout her entire pregnancy. It was just very special."

Cox was fresh out of medical school when he met Cortez' mom, Isabel Luna, a patient who now feels a little bit more like family. On delivery day, Luna and Cox took a photo with baby Cortez. Decades later, the new mom has recreated nearly identical photos with Cox, except this time with her own baby boy.

Cortez then shared the photos on Twitter in a post which garnered more than 700,000 likes.

