College sports' 'Power Five' leaders are discussing postponing football season amid coronavirus concerns, reports say

(CNN) Leaders from college sports' "Power Five" conferences discussed postponing the football season and other fall sports over the weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports from multiple sports news outlets including ESPN, Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports, who all cited several sources.

No decision has been reached yet, and the discussions are expected to continue over the next few days.

"It's an ongoing conversation we've been having for weeks," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told CBS Sports on Sunday night. "We talk almost every day. I'm not aware decisions have been made."

The discussion took place in the same weekend the US crossed 5 million cases of the virus. At least 5,044,864 people have tested positive and 162,938 have died as of Monday morning, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

A source within one of the conferences tells CNN that the Power Five conference commissioners have been meeting for months to discuss the fate of fall sports and would continue to do so.