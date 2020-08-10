Assaulting a worker who's enforcing masks is now a felony under a new Illinois law

(CNN) Anyone who assaults an employee enforcing the use of masks can now be prosecuted as aggravated battery in Illinois.

The law went into effect immediately.

And in May, security footage showed that a man shopping at a Los Angeles Target broke the arm of a Target employee in an argument over masks.

The state also debuted some punishments against businesses who fail to follow the mask mandate: Under the Illinois Department of Public Health's new emergency rules, businesses that repeatedly refuse to comply with mask requirements could incur a fine anywhere between $75 and $2,500.