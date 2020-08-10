London (CNN) A British Member of Parliament says she believes she was the victim of racial profiling, after she and a friend -- who are both Black -- were stopped by police while driving in London on Sunday.

Dawn Butler , an opposition Labour MP and former shadow equalities minister, was stopped by police while driving in the east London borough of Hackney.

She filmed herself telling police "the way you do it (stop and search) is wrong," adding "you cannot drive around and enjoy a Sunday afternoon whilst Black because you're going to be stopped by police."

Labour MP Dawn Butler has told Sky News she believes she was the victim of racial profiling after the car she was in was stopped by police in the London borough of Hackney.



Sky News has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.



Responding to reports of the incident, London's Metropolitan Police said on Monday that an officer "incorrectly entered the registration into a police computer which identified the car as registered to an address in Yorkshire."

"Once the mistake was realised the officer sought to explain this to the occupants; they were then able to continue on their way," the police statement said, adding that no searches were carried out.

