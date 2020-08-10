(CNN) Fabio Jakobsen, the Dutch cyclist who sustained serious facial injuries in a horrifying crash last week in Poland, is expected to make a comeback to cycling, his team doctor said.

But it is anticipated his road to recovery will be "long and arduous," with "speaking and eating" likely to be a "challenge in the coming period," according to his team.

Jakobsen, 23, had been kept in an induced coma after colliding with a barrier during an 80 kilometer-per-hour sprint for the finish line of the first stage of the Tour of Poland in Katowice last Wednesday.

Dylan Groenewegen had drifted into the path of the Dutch cyclist, causing a number of other riders to also crash. A race official also suffered a head injury, according race organizer Czesław Lang.

"His condition is very good, particularly given the seriousness of the incident," Yvan Vanmol, the team doctor of Jakobsen's Deceuninck-QuickStep team, told Belgian broadcaster Sporza in an interview on Sunday after visiting the rider in hospital.

