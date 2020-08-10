(CNN) Rehoming animals is a delicate business at the best of times. Rehoming two whales on a new continent during a global pandemic is about as hard as it gets.

Nevertheless, a pair of belugas , named Little Grey and Little White, are enjoying their first taste of the sea since 2011, thanks to a leviathan relocation project that has been years in the making.

After being captured at a very young age off the coast of Russia and spending years in a Chinese aquarium, the whales are about to get used to the freedom of an 8-acre sanctuary at Klettsvik Bay in Iceland.

"It's been quite the journey for these two," Audrey Padgett, the Beluga Whale Sanctuary's general manager, told CNN on a video call in front of the belugas. "It hasn't been easy, but it's definitely been a labor of love."

Back in 2011, Little Grey and Little White were moved from a Russian research facility to the Changfeng Ocean World aquarium in Shanghai. The following year, the aquarium was bought by Merlin Entertainments, a company opposed to keeping whales and dolphins in captivity.

And so the idea of taking the whales back to the sea was born.

