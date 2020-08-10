This fall, owners of any Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4 and Series 5 will notice an upgrade courtesy of watchOS 7. This upcoming new watchOS brings with it sleep tracking, new workouts, hand-washing reminders and the ability to share watch faces.

We’ve been testing out the developer beta of watchOS 7 since June 22 and, if you can’t wait until this fall, you can join the watchOS 7 public beta right now, the first one offered by Apple for its watchOS.

It’s your chance to try the new features, with the caveat that you’ll likely encounter bugs and slowdowns. You can see our guide on installing the watchOS 7 public beta here, but it’s important to note that the iOS 14 public beta is required and needs to be on your iPhone.

After a few weeks testing the beta, it’s clear that sleep tracking is definitely the standout feature. Handwashing is the surprise feature that will cause a splash, especially with all of us being more conscious about staying healthy. Besides those two, it’s more of a refinement year with watchOS as a whole.

Sleep tracking is finally here

Track your sleep with watchOS 7 PHOTO: Apple

Sleep tracking has been rumored for years now, but watchOS 7 finally makes it official.

At its most basic, the tracking functionality simply makes sure you get to sleep on time and start good habits. It won’t provide in-depth data about how long you were restless or the different stages of sleep, but it’ll remind you to go to bed and maintain a constant number of hours. To initiative, go to the Sleep app, choose a time to go to sleep and set when you want to wake up.

We’ve been operating with a bedtime of 11:30 p.m. and a wake-up time of 7 a.m. You can also choose the alarm tone and set the days for this time, which is helpful since you can set different times for weekdays versus the weekend.

The Apple Watch tracks sleep via the accelerometer (a sensor inside that detects acceleration) and also monitors respiration and your heart rate. When you wake up, you’re presented with a screen that shows how long you were asleep, the battery level, the time and the weather.

Battery life was an initial concern, as watchOS 7 brings new features but no new hardware. That hasn’t been a problem and we’ve been able to fit our Apple Watch Series 5 into our sleep routine. Sleep tracking requires a minimum of 30% battery to track an average night’s rest. It’s doable, especially if you get in the habit of charging it once you wake up or before going to bed.

For instance, we went to bed with about 93% battery life and woke up with about 60%. It’s enough to make it through most of the day, but if you work out, you’re likely going to need a charge.

Waking up with the Apple Watch is nice. The alarm is audible, if you’re not in silent mode, and it’s paired with haptic feedback on your wrist. It’s like a subtle tapping that doesn’t freak you out but works to get your attention.

We like how the iPhone is tied into this experience. Let’s say you wake up, put the Watch on charge and go through your morning routine. The iPhone will receive a push notification when the Apple Watch reaches 100%. It just makes sense and helps you fall into the pattern of charging when you wake. It also doesn’t leave you digging for data.

The Wind Down mode fits in with the idea of a routine. Essentially, you can set Wind Down mode to turn on whenever you’d like before your bedtime — be it fifteen minutes before or two hours. It starts by silencing calls and messages, providing you with an easy way to disconnect and clear your mind.

All of your sleep data lives in the Health app, and as you can see from the screenshot above, the data focuses on patterns and how you’ve slept. We’ve been consistent with an average of six hours and 39 minutes of sleep over the past month.

As a whole, we dig that sleep track