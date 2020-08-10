Most of us have been spending more time at home than usual, which makes this the perfect time to update your space and create an atmosphere that’s both aesthetically pleasing and functional. With so many styles, brands and trends to choose from — not to mention how pricey some home decor can be — redecorating can be a bit daunting. But don’t fret — we’ve picked out 20 of the most stylish, versatile and luxe home pieces from Target that will help transform any room. The best part? They only look expensive.

Whether you’re in the market for a luxurious new headboard, a modern accent chair or a simple wooden planter to brighten up a corner of your living room or entryway, there’s something for every style vibe and budget. With prices starting at just $10, these home items are elevated, sophisticated and affordable. Scroll down to check out our favorite home decor pieces from Target and give your space the ultimate refresh without breaking the bank. (And click here if you’d like to see our favorite recent purchases from Target, which start at just $6.)

Target home decor

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Clear Glass Vase (starting at $14.99; target.com)

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Clear Glass Vase

These vases are simple, elegant and the perfect accent for any tablescape or centerpiece, or just a lovely array of flowers.

Casaluna Harmony Oil Diffuser ($15; target.com)

Casaluna Harmony Oil Diffuser

Whether you place this oil diffuser in your bedroom, bathroom or living room, it’s sure to create a calm and relaxing atmosphere with its notes of bergamot and spicy florals while doubling as eye-catching decor.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Rectangle Woven Tray With Leather Handles ($24.99; target.com)

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Rectangle Woven Tray With Leather Handles

Take your basket game up a notch with leather handles, like this one from Hearth & Hand.

Casaluna Chunky Knit Bed Blanket ($59; target.com)

Casaluna Chunky Knit Bed Blanket

Speaking of luxurious comfort, snuggling up with this chunky knit throw feels like a million bucks (and costs less than $60).

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Round Wood and Wire Tray ($29.99; target.com)

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Round Wood and Wire Tray

This sleek and versatile wooden tray can be used for serving, decor or both.

Threshold Round Tapered Munggur Wood Vase (starting at $25; target.com)