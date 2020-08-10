Amazon is beefing up its offerings for gamers. Prime members already got some neat perks courtesy of Twitch Prime (yes, Amazon owns Twitch, the massive online streaming network of casual and pro gamers). But as the company continues to try and streamline its offerings, Twitch Prime is becoming Prime Gaming, which will sit alongside other Prime member perks, including video, music and reading.

Better yet, there’s no increase in the cost of Amazon Prime to enjoy the benefits of Prime Gaming — for $119 a year, or $12.99 a month, you get fast and free shipping, plus a ton of accessible content. Prime Gaming is now included for that same price and gives you free games, in-game content and a monthly subscription to Twitch.

PHOTO: AMAZON

For the first month, you get more than 20 PC games for free, including “Trüberbrook,” “SNK 40th Anniversary Collection,” “Metal Slug 2,” “Sengoku 3,” “King of the Monsters,” “Ironclad,” “Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad,” “Baseball Stars 2,” “The King of Fighters 2002,” “Samurai Shodown II,” “Blazing Star,” “Pulstar,” “Art of Fighting 2,” “Fatal Fury Special,” “The King of Fighters 2000,” “Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn,” “Warsaw,” “Dead in Vinland,” “NeuroVoider,” “Dungeon Rushers,” “Blazing Chrome,” “Chroma Squad” and “Treachery in Beatdown City.” Amazon plans to add new titles each month.

You’ll also get in-game items and contents for popular games such as “Grand Theft Auto V” (online included), “Apex Legends,” “EA Sports FIFA 20,” “League of Legends” and more. Rounding out Prime Gaming is a Twitch channel subscription you can use to support a streamer of your choice.

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Whether you’re a gamer or not, Amazon is delivering more value with Prime without taking any of the existing perks away. You’ll still get free shipping (actually, two-day shipping on many items), access to Amazon Fresh for groceries, a vast catalog of existing and original content within Prime Video, songs within Amazon Music, backed-up memories in Photos and books within Prime Reading.

It’s still a really good deal, and Prime Gaming now joins this lineup. If you’re a current Prime member, you can visit Prime Gaming to access your benefits, including the ability to download and play more than 20 games at no charge. If you’re new to Prime, you can opt for a 30-day free trial or dive right into a yearly membership at $119.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.