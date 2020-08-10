First produced in 1925, Le Creuset’s famous cookware — think orange-to-red ombre casserole dishes and turquoise Dutch ovens — is as stunning and useful as it is pricey. While the dishes and pots are built to last, making them a sound investment for serious home cooks, prices regularly are upward of $300 for certain pieces.

That’s exactly why we love a Le Creuset sale so much, and right now you can save up to 70% off during the brand’s Factory to Table Sale, which starts on August 10 and includes exclusive discounts on iconic products from the brand’s line (yes, even the famous Le Creuset Dutch oven). The sale runs online through August 23 and in stores through August 31 (both Le Creuset Signature Stores and Le Creuset Outlet Stores).

Just keep in mind these discounted items are final sale only, so double-check your cart before you hit buy. Read on for some of our favorite picks from the Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale below.

Round Dutch Oven ($183, originally $305; lecreuset.com)

Round Dutch Oven PHOTO: Le Creuset

The one, the only, the iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is marked way down right now, and it comes in a ton of colors, including this stunning dark green. Buy it in a 3.5-quart or 5.5-quart capacity, or click here for a 6.75-quart model (which also comes in dark gray and honey).

Salt Crock ($21.60, originally $36; lecreuset.com)

Salt Crock PHOTO: Le Creuset

In a seafoam hue that pairs perfectly with minimalist interiors, this salt crock keeps your pink Himalyan salt easily at hand.

Heritage Round Casserole ($60, originally $110; lecreuset.com)

Heritage Round Casserole PHOTO: Le Creuset

With pretty curved handles and a cool ombre look, this nonstick stoneware casserole dish keeps temperatures evenly dispersed while your dinner simmers — and it’s the perfect size for family or roommate dinners at 3 quarts (enough for three to four diners). Best of all, no need to hand-wash it; it’s perfectly safe to throw in the dishwasher (or in the oven, microwave and freezer).

Heritage Loaf Pan ($30, originally $50; lecreuset.com)

Heritage Loaf Pan PHOTO: Le Creuset

This 5-by-10-inch baking dish comes in sunny yellow for the world’s cheeriest lemon loaf.

Stockpot (starting at $40, originally $80; lecreuset.com)

Stockpot PHOTO: Le Creuset

This 6-quart carbon steel stockpot works on all types of ovens and is perfect for making stews and sauces en masse.

10-Piece Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set ($547.50, originally $1,095; lecreuset.com)

10-Piece Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set PHOTO: Le Creuset

Upgrade the essentials with this handsome set of cookware: This artisan-crafted stainless steel set includes all the basics (and then some) for making dinner — and it’s made with Le Creuset quality too. Compatible with all stovetops and ovens up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, the cookware also contains titanium to prevent scorching and discoloration, even when things heat up.

Heritage Divided Rectangular Dish ($36, originally $60;