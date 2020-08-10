CNN Underscored partnered with The Home Depot to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved at all in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page

Whether you love to entertain at home or you’re just looking to impress the most important dinner guests — your family — The Home Depot’s Home Decorators Collection’s showcase-worthy curated furnishings and home decor is specifically designed to help you carve out your own unique style.

As host or hostess knows, the centerpiece of any fancy dinner party, impromptu potluck or casual family meal is the dining room, and the Home Decorators Collection from The Home Depot makes it easy to boost your dining room’s wow factor without spending thousands on remodeling — even if it’s mostly used for work Zoom meetings for now. (And, yes, it’s totally OK if you want to impress your co-workers with a super nice dining room as a backdrop.)

Harwick Black Buffet PHOTO: Home Depot

The Harwick Black Buffet ($536.25), for example, has a stately but slightly worn-in look that channels an heirloom piece passed down for generations. With two cabinets for storing dinnerware and two drawers that are ideal for silverware, it’s the perfect place to store your fancy dining sets, place mats and more.

Or, if your utensils are in need of an upgrade, the McKenna 20-piece stainless-steel flatware set ($49.98 for four) is a sleek, contemporary collection of forks, spoons and knives that are elegantly tapered and easy to grip with a finely detailed, textured handle.

Lisbon Twilight-Blue-and-Mustard-Yellow Salad Plate Set PHOTO: Home Depot

That silverware would pair nicely with the Lisbon Twilight-Blue-and-Mustard-Yellow Salad Plate Set ($29.98 for four), which comes with four distinctive 8.25-inch, coupe-shaped plates that were hand-glazed in Portugal. Bright, cheery and eye-catching, these plates are an easy way to add a pop of color to your tablescape.

Whether it’s for an intimate dinner party or for virtual happy hours with socially distant friends, sip your next bottle of red in style with the collection’s Genoa Lead-Free Crystal Red Wine Glasses ($29.98 for four). Able to handle the most generous pours at 26.5 fluid ounces, they’re Italian-made and designed to help your reds breathe for optimal flavor. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe.

Jacques Antique Brown Natural Linen Dining Chair PHOTO: Home Depot

And ensure your guests are comfortable while they eat with the Jacques Antique Brown Natural Linen Dining Chair ($658 for two), which offers a look that’s both classic and ultramodern. These chairs are sophisticated enough for a classy get-together, but durable and easy-to-clean for everyday family messes. The warm wood and oval back in ivory upholstery are an instant signifier of good taste, and the florettes on the bottom of each leg provide that little extra oomph.