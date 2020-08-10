If you own property and find yourself in a money crunch due to the coronavirus pandemic, you might be considering refinancing your mortgage and taking cash out of your home. Mortgage rates are at a historic low, and if you’re having trouble making ends meet, a refinance can be a useful tool to help get some extra cash right now.

But while it’s great having more money in your pocket, that cash doesn’t just appear out of thin air. A cash out refinance comes with added costs and added risk. Below, we dig into the pros and cons of a cash out refinance to help you determine if it’s the best option.

How does a cash out refinance work?

With any home mortgage refinance, you’re essentially replacing the entire current mortgage on your house or apartment with a brand-new mortgage, ideally one that has a lower interest rate. In simple terms, if the balance on your current mortgage is $200,000, a refinance replaces it with a completely new $200,000 mortgage.

But in a cash out refinance, you’re increasing the balance of your new mortgage and taking the extra money in cash. So if your current mortgage has $200,000 left on it, but you get a new mortgage for $250,000, that extra $50,000 is yours to keep (minus any closing costs or other expenses related to the refinance).

Not just anyone can get a cash out refinance. As with any new mortgage, you need to be able to show you have enough income to cover the monthly payments, as well as a decent credit score. The lower your credit score, the harder it is to qualify for a refinance and the more you’ll pay in interest with higher rates.

You also can’t take every last penny out of your home in a cash out refinance. “Most lenders require at least 20% equity right now to approve a cash out loan,” says Julian Hebron, founder of The Basis Point, a consultancy to banks and fintech companies. Equity is the amount of your home that you own yourself, as opposed to the part you owe your lender. “This means the new loan balance that includes the cash out must not exceed 80% of your home’s value,” explains Hebron.

You can calculate your current equity by determining how much your home is worth, then subtracting the debt you owe on it. So in our example, if you currently owe $200,000 on your mortgage and your home is worth $350,000, your equity is roughly 43% (because 350,000 minus 200,000 is 150,000, which is about 43% of 350,000).

If you do a cash out refinance and the new mortgage is $250,000, you’ll have only 28.5% in equity when you’re done — the home is still worth $350,000, but you now have $250,000 in debt on it, and the remaining equity is now just $100,000, which is about 28.5% of the home’s $350,000 value.

Once you know what your home is worth, you can calculate how much you can get in a cash out refinance while still keeping 20% in equity. “If you want to do the math yourself, add your desired cash out to your existing loan balance, then divide that number by 80% (or .80 on your calculator) to get the value you must have,” advises Hebron.

Also, since you’re increasing your mortgage balance and decreasing your equity with a cash out refinance, the risk to the lender is higher. Therefore, you’ll likely pay somewhat higher costs and potentially higher interest rates. According to Hebron, interest rates for cash out refinances are 0.125% to 0.25% higher than rates for a standard refinance or mortgage on a newly purchased home.

Lower rates can mean lower overall payments, even when taking cash out

Although in many cases you’ll end up with a higher monthly mortgage payment after a cash out refinance, you might actually pay less per month overall across all your debt if you use the money wisely.

Again, using our example, let’s say you bought your house five years ago and got a standard 30-year mortgage for $220,000 at a 4.5% interest rate. You now have 25 years left on that mortgage and a balance of about $200,000, and your monthly payment is roughly $1,115 a month (not including taxes, insurance and any other escrow ex