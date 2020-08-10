Bicycling has become more popular this pandemic summer, for commuting, exercise and fun. And while bicycle shorts are certainly an integral piece of biking gear, they’ve also become a super-comfy way to make a fashion statement.

Yes, if you’re a serious cyclist, you may still partner your bike shorts with a fitted shirt in moisture-wicking material with pockets in the back for extra small stuff, but that’s not the only way to wear them. Think of your favorite bicycle shorts as a summer outdoor workhorse of your wardrobe, like jeans in the fall or your go-to white button-up. Throw something unexpected and even sophisticated over them — a blazer, or mini dress, a more structured shirt — to create a look that’s effortless but a little more elevated.

Keep scrolling for so many cute bike shorts, and some not-just-for-working-out tops and dresses to pair with them.

Biker shorts outfits

Colorfulkoala Women’s High-Waisted Yoga Shorts with Pockets (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Shorts with Pockets PHOTO: Amazon

These have loads of positive user reviews — and invaluable pockets.

Year Of Ours Ribbed High-Waisted Bike Short ($70; urbanoutfitters.com)

Year Of Ours Ribbed High-Waisted Bike Short PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Stretched fabrication make these all the more comfortable.

TechSweat Crop Top ($48; outdoorvoices.com)

TechSweat Crop Top PHOTO: Outdoor Voices

If you’re going to wear yours with activewear, this crop top is one of our fave silhouettes.

Zella Snow Wash Rib Bike Shorts ($55; nordstrom.com)

Zella Snow Wash Rib Bike Shorts PHOTO: Nordstrom

Look closely and you’ll find a subtle acid-washed pattern to these.

Free People FP Movement Biker Baby Shorts ($68; nordstrom.com)

Free People FP Movement Biker Baby Shorts PHOTO: Nordstrom

The seam details help sculpt your waist and hips, and we love a pink pearl anything.

UO Julia Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress ($49; urbanoutfitters.com)

UO Julia Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Practical application: Bike shorts underneath a minidress or longer sundress for a little extra coverage.

Persit Women’s High-Waist Print Workout Yoga Shorts (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)