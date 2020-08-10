Make sure your phone is properly protected with Apple’s official line of iPhone protective cases courtesy of a stellar sale going on at Amazon right now: You can nab one of Apple’s high-quality cases, from a shiny clear option to a smart battery case, some of which are at all-time low prices while supplies last.

With such low prices, there’s no reason to break the bank on third-party options. These are reliable, attractive cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with the Apple stamp of approval. And since sales like this one are rare, you may want to stock up.

So if you’ve got a phone practically crying out for a bit more protection than the lining of your coat pocket, be sure to grab one of these options before they’re all gone.

Apple Clear Case ($20.86, originally $39; amazon.com)

Apple Clear Case PHOTO: Apple

Pick up Apple’s Clear Case for clear, simple protection that fits over your phone and still provides visibility for that iconic Apple logo. That way, if your phone is a special color, you can still show it off. You can pick up this case for a variety of models, including iPhone 11 to iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple Silicone Case (starting at $11.99, originally starting at $39; amazon.com)

Apple Silicone Case PHOTO: Apple

If you want a step up from clear protection, you can nab one of Apple’s Silicone Cases. They offer plenty of shock protection and are available in different hues to fit your mood, though only a few colors are significantly marked down. Have a Space Gray phone but want to spice it up? You can do so with the Silicone Case, which is on sale for a wide selection of iPhone models.

Apple Leather Case (starting at $14.99, originally starting at $49; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case PHOTO: Apple

Wrap your phone in luxurious leather while upping your protection quotient with the cool, sophisticated Apple Leather Case. You’re getting a great price here for specially tanned and finished European leather that will develop a natural patina over time, so if you’ve been eyeing this particular case, now is a great time to lock one in.

Apple Smart Battery Case With Wireless Charging (starting at $90.99, originally starting at $129.99; amazon.com)

Apple Smart Battery Case With Wireless Charging PHOTO: Apple

If you need protection from drops and falls as well as some extra juice for your device, you can’t go wrong with Apple’s Smart Battery Case With Wireless Charging. The case supports Lightning accessories and boosts talk time up to 33 hours, internet use up to 21 hours and video playback up to 25 hours. Plus, you can put away that extra charger in your bag for good.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.