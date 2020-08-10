Zimbabweans stage solo social media protests against human rights abuse in the country

(CNN) Zimbabweans are staging solo protests on social media to challenge human rights abuse in the southern African country.

Award-winning author and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga posted an image on her Twitter page calling on protesters to make a placard with the viral #ZimbabweanLivesMatter hashtag on it.

The image also added that solo protesters should take pictures with the Zimbabwe flag and placard to post online for awareness.

Friends, if you're feeling brave, do a 1 person demo as outlined below. Thank you!

If you're not feeling so brave, you can take a pic inside or in the yard. You can cover your face, too.

Thank you!

So let's do this for the next 4 days to show everyone ALL #ZimbabweanLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/LWvjMNAgJT — Tsitsi Dangarembga (@efie41209591) August 5, 2020

The move comes amid growing police brutality and opposition crackdown in the country.

Many Zimbabweans participated in the solo demos which began Thursday.