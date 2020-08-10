(CNN) Seven aid workers and their guide were killed by armed men in a deadly attack in Niger, French charity ACTED said on Sunday.

The French government called it a terrorist attack, though no group has yet claimed responsibility.

Unidentified gunmen attacked the group August 9 in the Kouré region, around 50 kilometers from Niamey capital.

The victims, who are both French and Niger nationals from ACTED and IMPACT aid organizations, were "senselessly and cowardly murdered", according to ACTED , which did not give additional details about the incident.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Niger President M. Mahamadou Issoufou about the incident the French call "the murderous attack that cowardly targeted a group of humanitarian workers", according to a statement from the French Presidency on Monday.

