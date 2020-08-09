A doctor runs 22 miles in a face mask to prove that they are safe

(CNN) A doctor in England wanted to prove that face masks won't impair your oxygen levels. So he ran for 22 miles while wearing one.

Throughout his running journey, Tom Lawton used a pulse oximeter to monitor his oxygen levels. The medical device measures the saturation of oxygen in a person's red blood cells and typically clips to your finger.

"The mask didn't come off at all (no food or drink) -- and oxygen levels were stubbornly 98% every time I checked," he tweeted last month.

In an on air interview with CNN Sunday morning, the ICU doctor said he wanted to show everyone that masks are safe to wear and are a necessity in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Health officials urge people to wear a mask not only for themselves but to protect others. This guidance has been met with controversy over the past few months as people are refusing to wear them.

Read More