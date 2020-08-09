Main opposition candidate goes into hiding on eve of crucial presidential vote in Belarus

Moscow (CNN) The main opposition candidate in Belarus' Sunday presidential election went into hiding the night before challenging longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko, who is seeking his sixth term.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's campaign said she fled her apartment due to safety reasons after police detained several of its senior staffers, in what critics called an attempt to intimidate the opposition ahead of the crucial vote.

Tikhanovskaya has previously said in interviews she had to send her children abroad after receiving threats they will be placed in an orphanage.

"She won't spend the night at home so that she is not alone," Tikhanovskaya's campaign said. "But she is not fleeing Minsk, she will remain in the city."

Tikhanovskaya, a former English tutor, became an unexpected rival and face of the opposition in the past two months after taking over from her husband, Sergey Tikhanovskiy, a popular YouTube blogger and former candidate who has been jailed since May.

