A retirement community shoots for 1,006 cards for a woman turning 106

(CNN) 106 cards for 106 years of life.

That was the goal set by Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Community for Venus Tucker, a resident who's turning 106 years on August 13.

Tucker is the oldest resident at the Roanoke, Virginia, community. And the facility had to resort to celebrating this way since the pandemic has forced gatherings to a minimum.

The retirement community started with a goal of 106 cards. That was on Monday.

"We got 241 cards as of today, and we've already exceeded our goal," community administrator Jackie Holton told CNN on Friday.

