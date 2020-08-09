1 person has died and at least nine were transported to the hospital after a Washington DC shooting

(CNN) One person is dead and at least nine people were taken to nearby hospitals after an overnight shooting in Washington, DC, authorities told CNN.

The shooting took place at 34th Street and Dubois Place SE., a spokesperson for DC Fire and EMS said.

In addition to the nine people transported from the scene, DC Fire and EMS said they also transported two people to the hospital from locations near the shooting scene but added it's unknown whether they are related to the shooting. At this time, officials are considering them separate incidents.

According to CNN affiliate WTOP-FM, the shooting took place about a block away from Fort Circle Park.

The department was called to the scene at around 12:22 a.m. Sunday.

Read More