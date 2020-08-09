A record number of people are giving up their US citizenship, according to new research. Here's why

(CNN) A record number of people are giving up their US citizenship, new research published on Sunday found.

More than 5,800 Americans gave up their citizenship in the first six months of 2020 compared to the 2,072 Americans who renounced their citizenship in all of 2019, according to Bambridge Accountants, a New York-based firm specializing in US expat tax, UK expats, actors and other creatives in the US and the UK.

The firm said it examined public data, published by the US government every three months, of the names of all Americans who give up their citizenship.

"These are mainly people who already left the US and just decided they've had enough of everything," Alistair Bambridge, a partner at Bambridge Accountants, told CNN.

"What we've seen is people are over everything happening with President Donald Trump, how the coronavirus pandemic is being handled, and the political policies in the US at the moment."

Read More