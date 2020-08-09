Three Texas Parks and Wildlife employees killed in helicopter crash

(CNN) Three employees of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department were killed in a helicopter crash Saturday while conducting aerial surveys for desert bighorn sheep, according to officials.

The three people killed were identified as biologist Dewey Stockbridge, wildlife technician Brandon White and veterinarian Bob Dittmar, according to a Sunday press release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

"No words can begin to express the depth of sadness we feel for the loss of our colleagues in this tragic accident," Carter Smith, executive director of TPWD, said in the statement.

"These men were consummate professionals, deeply liked and highly regarded by their peers and partners alike for the immense passion, dedication, and expertise they brought to their important work in wildlife management and veterinary medicine," he said.

The helicopter pilot, a private contractor, survived the crash and was transported to a hospital in El Paso, according to the statement. TPWD did not release any information on the cause of the crash.