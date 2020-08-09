Police charged a California woman with murder after she gave birth to a stillborn baby. Now the state's Attorney General is condemning it

(CNN) California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed an amicus brief on Friday in support of ending the prosecution against a woman who was arrested and charged with murder after delivering a stillborn baby with toxic levels of methamphetamine in its system.

Chelsea Cheyenne Becker, 26, delivered a stillborn child on September 10, 2019, that medical professionals believed may have been exposed to drugs while she was pregnant. The death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy by the Kings County Coroner's Office found methamphetamine in the baby's system, police said.

Becker has been in jail since November of 2019 and is currently awaiting trial. Her bail is set at $5 million. The superior court denied Becker's motion to dismiss the charges in June.

"Our laws in California do not convict women who suffer the loss of their pregnancy, and in our filing today we are making clear that this law has been misused to the detriment of women, children, and families," Becerra said in a statement

"We will work to end the prosecution and imprisonment of Ms. Becker so we can focus on applying this law to those who put the lives of pregnant women in danger."

