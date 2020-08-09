The Space Force has a new recruit: A wild mustang

(CNN) The Space Force has added a once-wild mustang to its conservation program. But don't worry, they won't be sending it to space.

The 5-year-old horse named Ghost is part of the Bureau of Land Management at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Southern California.

The conservation unit and military working horse program have been a part of Vandenberg since 1996. It is the only equine patrol unit within the Department of Defense and one of four conservation units in the US Air Force, a military spokesperson told CNN.

The military working horse program supports the Space Force and is key to mission assurance for the Western Range, which is more than 98,000 acres.

Senior Airman Michael Terrazas, 30th Security Forces Squadron conservation patrolman, does arena work in 2019 with military working horse Buck at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

"We use the military working horses to patrol the coastline," SSgt Michael Terrazas explained in a video posted to Twitter.

