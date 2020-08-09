5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes 100 miles north of Charlotte, along Virginia border

(CNN) A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit about 2 miles from the town of Sparta, North Carolina, along the state's border with Virginia, according to the preliminary report from the US Geological Survey.

The quake, whose epicenter is in Alleghany County, was felt as far away as South Carolina and Georgia, according to social media posts. The USGS received reports from more than 300 miles away, in Atlanta.

It struck about 8:07 a.m. ET.

"It felt like a big locomotive going by and a big wave coming underneath the bed," said Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar, who was awakened by the quake. "A big wave coming to lift you."

There are no immediate reports of injuries, but there is some minor damage in the town of about 1,800 people, he said.

Read More