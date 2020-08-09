5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes 100 miles north of Charlotte, along Virginia border

(CNN) A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit about 2 miles from the town of Sparta, North Carolina, along the state's border with Virginia, according to the preliminary report from the US Geological Survey.

The quake, whose epicenter is in Allegheny County, was felt as far away as South Carolina and Georgia, according to social media posts. It struck about 8:07 a.m. ET.

Information on damage in the area was not immediately available, but the USGS says earthquakes become destructive at a magnitude of 4.0 to 5.0, depending on variables.

A 5.3-magnitude is considered a moderate quake, the USGS says.

The agency issued a green alert , meaning there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

