Musician starts non-profit to fund New Orleans' artists during the pandemic after losing his father to the virus

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) A trombonist, music producer, and New Orleans native started a non-profit organization during the pandemic in hopes of keeping the city's music scene alive and providing temporary financial relief for artists.

Delfeayo Marsalis' father, Ellis Marsalis Jr., was a jazz icon in New Orleans, as well as the patriarch of the Marsalis family. After 85 years of bringing jazz to his community, the elder Marsalis died of complications from Covid-19

The day after his death, a local music store put out a sign that read, "Thank you Ellis Marsalis for keeping NOLA music alive!"

Peaches sign: Courtesy of Dr. Brice Miller

"The idea resonated with me and I realized that, yes, that's exactly what my father did in his own way, and that's the perfect name," Marsalis said.

So he founded KNOMA, Keep New Orleans Music Alive , to financially support local musicians now, when they need it most.

Read More