Just one week after it was painted, a Black Lives Matter mural in Indianapolis was vandalized

(CNN) A Black Lives Matter mural in Indianapolis was vandalized just one week after a group of artists painted it to help spread the message of social justice and racial equality.

The mural, approved by the Indianapolis City-County Council in July, is painted with the names and pictures of Black Americans killed by police such as Michael Taylor, Dreasjon Reed and Breonna Taylor. Other themes, like the importance of voting and Black pride, were painted as well.

But on Sunday morning, the community woke up to see that each letter had been vandalized with splatters of white and gray paint.

"It's just awful," Rebecca Robinson, the artist who painted the "L" in "Black" said in a Facebook Live video as she showed the defaced mural. "It's just so disappointing because everybody worked so hard."

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told CNN affiliate WRTV that it is investigating the vandalism, but did not provide any further details. The department did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.