Frances Allen, pioneering computer scientist, is dead at the age of 88

(CNN) Frances "Fran" Allen, a computer scientist who became a pioneer in the world of computing for her work on compiler research, died on August 4, her 88th birthday, according to an announcement from IBM.

She was in a nursing home when she passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's disease, her great-nephew Ryan McKee told the New York Times.

Allen grew up on a farm in Peru, New York, and received her undergraduate degree in mathematics in 1954 from The New York State College for Teachers (now called SUNY Albany). After graduation, she became a teacher at a school in her hometown. Two years later, she enrolled at the University of Michigan where she earned a masters degree in mathematics in 1957.

After graduation, Allen took a job as a programmer for IBM Research, intending to stay with IBM only long enough to pay off her student loan debts. Nearly 45 years later, she retired from the company after spending her entire career there.

IBM called Allen "a pioneer in compiler organization and optimization algorithms," in a remembrance posted to the company's website. She made significant contributions to the field through her work on inter-procedural analysis and automatic parallelization.

