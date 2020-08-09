Where is Congress this week? Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said senators can head home for the August recess, but should be ready to be called back if things develop on the stimulus front. Same thing goes for the House, which is still out.

Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin will hold primary elections on Tuesday, and voters in Georgia will cast their ballots in a runoff for a US House seat and other hotly contested positions.





Stargazers unite! The beloved annual Perseid meteor shower peaks on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. If you miss the show, don't worry. It will still be visible for several days after that.





A new set of Title IX rules put forth by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos go into effect on Friday. The rules give more protections to those accused of campus sexual harassment and assault. They've already caused controversy on college campuses, and will surely continue to do so now that they're officially in play.