Couple restores antique sewing machine to make face masks

(CNN) After sitting idle for several decades, a nearly 100-year-old sewing machine has been put to good use during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Giselle Williams' hairstyling and knitting businesses came to a standstill during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mask shortages in their community of Arvada, Colorado, prompted her to put her time and talents toward sewing masks. In doing so, she found a new purpose for the family heirloom belonging to her great-great-grandmother.

With the help of her husband Darin, she has been using her great-great-grandmother's sewing machine to help people around the world.

Couple restores 100-year-old sewing machine to make face masks

Williams inherited a 1922 Singer Model 66 "Red Eye" treadle sewing machine that was originally purchased by her great-great-grandmother Addie Harrison.

