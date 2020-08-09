A 103-year-old woman got her first tattoo to cross it off her bucket list

(CNN) A beloved grandmother who spent all her life taking care of her family is proving to the world that you're never too old to make your dreams come true.

Dorothy Pollack, who turned 103-years-old in June, is spending her days going through her bucket list. Her first adventure? A frog tattoo in honor of the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers.

On June 16, she celebrated her birthday in a nursing home in Muskegon, Michigan, where she spent months in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Covid-19 had her in prison for months," Teresa Zavitz-Jones, her granddaughter, told CNN, referring to her grandmother's lockdown situation at the nursing home.

"The nurse in the home said she was horribly depressed and we needed to get her out. We couldn't see her so we had no idea how she really was. She's extremely hard of hearing so phone calls were not helpful."

