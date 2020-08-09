Becky Anderson is the host of CNN International's "Connect the World With Becky Anderson." She is also the Managing Editor of CNN Abu Dhabi where she is based. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) The monstrous explosion that tore into the early evening of a mid-summer's night this past Tuesday in Beirut is, whatever way you cut it, just the latest manifestation of the multitude of endless avenues of miserable corruption that have plagued the country for generations.

Lebanon's political oligarchy engages in kleptocracy with a rampant intensity unlike almost anywhere in the region, seemingly unrestrained by any sense of public compassion or institutional necessity. There is an apparatus of corruption that has, for decades, hollowed the entire country from the inside out in an endless cycle of dysfunction and theft.

Now, that bottomless dispassion has culminated in much of its capital being reduced to something akin to a post-apocalyptic cityscape . The blast radius stretched far beyond the limits of the city, leaving virtually nothing within it untouched

The catastrophe, though, is just the latest, most flagrant declaration of a paradigm of dysfunction: as government after government has failed to do its most fundamental job -- and look after its people.

Read More