A stricken ship is leaking tonnes of fuel into the 'pristine lagoons' of the Indian Ocean

(CNN) Mauritius is facing a "state of environmental emergency" after a wrecked ship began breaking up, spilling oil into the Indian Ocean.

The vessel ran aground at Pointe d'Esny on the east of the island nation in late July, according to local media reports and environmental campaigners. This is close to the Blue Bay Marine Park reserve and a number of popular tourist beaches.

Photographs of the leak show thick, sticky oils coating the water and the ground.

Bystanders look on near Blue Bay Marine Park on August 6.

Damage to the boat has since caused it to leak out polluting waste into the surrounding area, and photographs circulating on social media appear to show thick, sticky oils coating the water and the ground.

On Friday, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth declared a state of environmental emergency. Mauritius lies next to the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, and Jugnauth also appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for help on Twitter.

The Mauritian leader said "our country does not have the skills and expertise to refloat stranded ships."

