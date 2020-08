A Seattle artist draws portraits of refugees to illustrate the struggles of immigrating to America

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) When Aimee Ingabire stepped off the plane with her mother, taking her first steps on American soil after a 32-hour journey from the Republic of Congo, she knew her life had changed forever.

There she was in Seattle, a 15-year-old fleeing war, thousands of miles from her homeland and suddenly disconnected from her culture and the only language she knew.

Ingabire is one of dozens of refugees whose stories have been turned into art by Karisa Keasey, a painter and storyteller.

Six years ago Keasey became aware of the global refugee crisis when learning about the civil war in Syria. Inspired to change the way people viewed immigrants and refugees, the 30-year-old wrote a book based on the stories of refugee survivors who were able to reach the United States.

Her book, " When You Can't Go Home ," consists of 10 stories of refugee families who have resettled in the Pacific Northwest following years of hardship.

Read More