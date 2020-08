(CNN) The College Football Playoff, which crowns a champion at college football's highest level, is still on as scheduled. But with the Covid-19 pandemic, more of the fall football season is getting wiped out -- and possibly will be moved to the spring.

Eight of the 13 NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) conferences have now announced that they aren't playing conference football this fall -- meaning the annual FCS playoffs to determine a national champion will not be held this fall.

The FCS is formerly known as Division I-AA and is separate from the NCAA's top tier, NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), which uses the College Football Playoff.

The Big Sky Conference announced Friday that it is postponing its fall 2020 football season to spring 2021. Additionally, the Pioneer Football League announced Friday there would be no conference competition in the fall. The others that previously have announced they won't have football conference play in the fall are the Colonial Athletic Association, the Ivy League, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the Northeast Conference, the Patriot League and the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Per the NCAA Board of Governors guidelines announced Wednesday , if 50% or more of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel or postpone their fall season, there will be no NCAA fall championship in that sport.

