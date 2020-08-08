NASA drops racially charged nicknames of celestial bodies

(CNN) Grocery store items, pro sports teams, and country music bands have all removed racially insensitive names.

"Eskimo Nebula" and "Siamese Twins Galaxy" are out, for example.

"Nicknames are often more approachable and public-friendly than official names for cosmic objects, such as Barnard 33, whose nickname 'the Horsehead Nebula' invokes its appearance," NASA said in a release this week. "But often seemingly innocuous nicknames can be harmful and detract from the science."

NASA is examining its use of phrases for planets, galaxies and other cosmic objects "as part of its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion."

